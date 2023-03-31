Jim Salgado takes over as MSU's cornerbacks coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mel Tucker said earlier this offseason he didn't expect to make any coaching changes. Then Marco Coleman left for his Alma mater at Georgia Tech and Brandon Jordan took a job

with the Seattle Seahawks. Diron Reynolds filled the defensive line position and Jim Salgado is the team's new cornerbacks coach.

"I got here Friday late in the afternoon and we were practicing Saturday morning. For me it was I've got to pick up what's going on, what's already in and getting to know the players and what they can do," Salgado said.

The Spartan's defense and secondary struggled mighty last year. Between transfers and plenty of young players ready to take another step, MSU needs a much improved secondary.

"Guys are putting in a lot more work and I think we are attacking days a little bit better than we were last year," Sophomore Dillon Tatum said.

Jaden Mangham will be back following a promising freshman season cut short by a scary head and neck injury. His brother also transferring into the program, they’ll be on the opposite side of the ball but wearing the same number.

"Both of us being able to wear the same number makes it easier on our mom," Jaden Mangham said. "I'm still trying to meet him in the hole, we haven't met yet, hopefully, I get that soon."

Fans will get to see the Spartans at their annual Spring game on April 15th. Mel Tucker has yet to announce what the format of the game will look like.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

