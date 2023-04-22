Jaden Akins declares for NBA Draft, keeps eligibility

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State sophomore guard Jaden Akins has declared for the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. Akins averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting 42% percent from three-point range. Akins missed four games because of a foot injury that kept him out most of the preseason as well. Akins finished the year by averaging 13.4 points over Michigan State's last seven games.

“Jaden Akins has grown immensely in two short years, and has worked hard to put himself in this position. It’s no secret that he has dreams of playing in the NBA, and so in our discussions after the end of the season, we’ve discussed him entering his name in the draft. I’ve been gathering information for him already, and we will continue to support him however possible," Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said.

“If after the process, he’s in a position to be drafted in a spot that’s best for him, we will celebrate his accomplishment. And if he decides that returning is best for his long-term career, we will immediately get to work for next season. We will take the information he gathers and use it to his advantage as he continues to develop. I’ve been incredibly pleased by what Jaden has done already, but I’ve got much larger goals for him. And I know there’s much more he’d like to accomplish as well,” Izzo continued.

Tom Izzo said earlier this offseason he may have a player or two declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining their college eligibility. Akins is the first Spartan to do so.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

