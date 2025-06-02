J Batt named Michigan State University's next athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has named J Batt as its next athletic director.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz announced that Batt, who currently serves as athletic director at Georgia Tech, will lead the Spartans' athletic department.

Before his role at Georgia Tech, Batt served as the executive deputy director of athletics at the University of Alabama.

The university will welcome Batt to campus on Wednesday during a reception and press conference. His hiring will be officially voted on by the Board of Trustees on June 13, and his first day at MSU will be June 16.

This announcement comes one month after President Guskiewicz announced former Athletic Director Alan Haller would be leaving the university.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

