Izzone alumni share memories as they return for the annual reunion game

As part of an annual tradition, Michigan State Men's Basketball welcomed former members of the Izzone student section back to the Breslin Center Thursday night.

Those in attendance shared their favorite memories from their time in the student section, from championships, to big plays.

Video shows Izzone alumni sharing their memories.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. During my time at Michigan State, I witnessed some great moments here at the Breslin Center—like three-straight Big Ten Championships.

Thursday night, fans were welcomed back to the Breslin Center for the annual Izzone reunion game, and I wanted to know what memories fans hold dear to their heart.

"There are a lot of favorite Izzone memories," Nico Mancini said.

Nico Mancini was one of the first in line for Thursday's Izzone Reunion game, and has fond memories of the Spartans winning championships.

Nico Mancini's favorite Izzone memory

"It was senior day my Junior year, and the winner of the Michigan-Michigan State game won the Big Ten, so it was just an electric atmosphere," Mancini said.

Others mentioned big plays from big wins.

Shelby Gonser's favorite Izzone memory

"One that comes to mind is when Miles hit that game-winning shot against Purdue in 2018," Shelby Gonser said. "That was really cool. I have a video of it and I was a little twitter famous for a second."

Holly Paterson remembers making the trip to the final four in Detroit.

Holly Paterson's favorite Izzone memory

"When we went to the finals in Detroit," Paterson said. "I think my seat was in the second row on the floor. We skipped class. It was crazy."

Now with the team off to a hot start and ranked 16th in the country, fans are hoping to make more memories as the season rolls on.

WATCH BELOW: Other fans share their favorite Izzone memories

Joe Janosik's favorite Izzone memory

Eric Frey's favorite Izzone memory

Nick Naranjo's favorite Izzone memory

Christian and Jennifer Perrino's favorite Izzone memories

