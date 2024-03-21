Is your March Madness bracket still perfect? The odds say it might not stay that way.

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is back, and that means brackets will bust sooner or later.

An MSU Math Professor says the odds of recording a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.5 quintillion.

Video shows the professor explaining the odds, and putting them into perspective.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I know all you Spartan fans had the 9-seed moving on. But if you didn't, your bracket is already busted. But don't feel bad. According to experts, the odds of a perfect bracket making it through the tournament are, well, not on your side.

It's the goal each March. Filling out the perfect bracket. But Albert Cohen, a Math Professor at Michigan State, says it's not so easy.

"If you were just to flip a coin, a 50/50 coin, then you'd have roughly two to the 63, or 9.2 billion billion possible brackets," Cohen said. Or in other words, more than 9 quintillion. That is 18 zeroes after the nine.

"And so for you to have the magic wand, that's one in 9.2 billion billion," Cohen said. "Which, in my feeling, good luck."

But, that's just if you were to flip a coin for every game. Cohen says the odds get slightly better if you factor in analytics at 120 billion. But, he says your odds are better at winning the lottery than having a flawless bracket.

"If you just look at the number of years that it's been since a perfect bracket has come, it hasn't really come yet," Cohen said. "I think the closest has been the Sweet 16. But people win the lottery quite often."

With such slim odds at the perfect bracket, Cohen has his own advice for those trying their hardest.

"Just do your math homework instead," he said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

