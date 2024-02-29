Independent investigation into MSU Board of Trustees recommends findings be reviewed by Governor Whitmer

Video shows report findings from the investigation into the MSU Board of Trustees, conducted by law firm Miller and Chevalier.

An independent investigation found that Michigan State University Trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno should be referred to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for possible removal from their positions.

The investigation also concluded that Trustee Brianna Scott violated the Board's Code of Ethics after sharing a letter in Oct. 2023 outlining concerns over fellow Trustees' behavior that included allegations of bullying. The firm recommended she be censured. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

On Wednesday, an independent investigation found that Michigan State University Trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno should be referred to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for possible removal from their positions. We took a deeper dive into the details of the investigation.

The law firm, Miller and Chevalier, concluded that several members violated the MSU Board of Trustees code of ethics and conduct, and found that corrective action for both Chair Vassar and Trustee Denno's violations should be referred to Governor Whitmer for review and consideration.

I reached out to Governor Whitmer's office regarding her plans on handling the matter and received the following response, "The findings outlined in the report are concerning. It was an important step forward for the board of trustees to commission these investigations to give students, staff, and alumni the transparency they deserve. The board needs to give this report a thorough review to ensure the university can move forward and grow. We will continue to monitor this situation closely," said Press Secretary for Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Stacey LaRouche.

As for next steps, according to Michigan Election Law, Governor Whitmer has the right to look into a board's condition as well as the actions of the members and if necessary, can decide to remove a member from office for "Gross neglect of duty or for corrupt conduct in office".

The investigation also concluded that Trustee Brianna Scott violated the Board's Code of Ethics after sharing a letter in Oct. 2023 outlining concerns over fellow Trustees' behavior that included allegations of bullying. The firm recommended she be censured.

I reached out to the office of the MSU Board of Trustees for comment on the results of the investigation, but was told there is no comment at this time.

