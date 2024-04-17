'I re-live it every night': MSU Club Dodgeball brings second-straight National Championship to East Lansing

MSU Club Dodgeball has won a second-straight National Championship.

The Spartans beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday for the National Collegiate Dodgeball Association's Championship.

Video shows players and coaches reflecting on winning the championship, as well as their time with the team.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. After a busy sports season at Michigan State, a National Championship has been brought back to campus.

"Watching everyone as time ran out throw the ball up in the air and everyone just run together and everyone jumping around," Ben Hackman said. "That was just, like, the best moment."

It wasn't Spartan Basketball that hung another banner this year.

"I re-live it every night," Hackman said.

"It validates everything that we've worked hard for," Kevin Nguyen said.

The MSU Club Dodgeball team hoisted the National Championship trophy on Sunday after beating Ohio State in the National Collegiate Dodgeball Association's Nationals Tournament, defending their 2023 title.

Becca Nguyen MSU Club Dodgeball wins back-to-back National Championships after beating Ohio State.

"Winning the first time was like, we did it for our seniors that graduated," Hackman said. "They had built the groundwork for us. This year coming back and proving the league wrong that we weren't just those seniors. We are our own team and we have built the culture around winning and we can do it again."

While winning the championship, especially back-to-back years, has been exhilarating for the team, players and coaches alike say the bond the team shares is worth more than any trophy.

"I mean you can't win a National Championship without trusting every person on the floor with you, and I trust everybody," Matthew Zivian said.

"We're building a family here that everyone loves to come back to," Nguyen said. "Even after you graduate, you're coming back to practices, contributing to everything we're doing. It's just really great to see all those guys come back."

As the team heads into another offseason as champions, they have a message for the rest of their league.

"We can do it again and we're going for the three-peat," Hackman said.

