"Hoping for at least Final Four": Spartans excited for upcoming season

Video shows MSU student reaction on campus ahead of a new Spartan basketball season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MSU students are headed back to the Izzone ahead of a new basketball season...and the energy on campus surrounding tonight's game... was electric…

Students I talked to said they're looking forward to the special energy that basketball season brings...

"The electric-ness of the Izzone...it's always fun to be there...see everyone go crazy for a big dunk... or a big three."

And this year.. there are high expectations for a team fans say.. could go all the way...

"I'm really looking forward to march madness...I think we've got a really good team this year... so I think we can make a really deep run...hoping for at least final four."

In light of all the controversy surrounding former head football coach Mel Tucker... I asked students if it feels like a good time to take a break from football and shift to a different athletic season...

"I would say so... Tom Izzo has been here for a long time... everyone here loves Coach Izzo...he's pretty much like the father of MSU.. You know what I'm saying!"

