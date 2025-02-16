Hometown Heroes charity hockey game held at Munn Ice Arena.

It was a special day at Munn Ice Arena Saturday, as Police and Fire departments from Mid-Michigan squared off.

While the men's basketball team traveled to Illinois for tonight's game, another big sporting event was happening here at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. A charity hockey game to raise money for a good cause.

”My dad is here; he is playing for the Hosers,” Son of Meridian Township officer Colin Booms said.

Mid-Michigan native and Son of Meridian Township officer Colin Booms tells me it is an amazing feeling to watch his dad play a sport over which they share a bond.

”I been waiting for this game a for a while, they been playing a lot at the other rinks, now they are playing in the big Munn it’s very hyped up,” Son of Meridian Township officer Colin Booms said.

One of the players was from a department I cover often in my Charlotte neighborhood. He works for the Charlotte police department. Organizers of the event say all of the proceeds from the event go to a well-known organization in our neighborhoods.

”Footprints of Michigan provides footwear to homeless people and underprivileged communitites,” Organizer Morgan Cherry said

Organizer Morgan Cherry tells me this idea came from fire stations as well as police departments, and it came together at a perfect time.

”Some interest from the fire department came as well and we decided it will be a really cool event to show support to our community members and bring everyone together.” Organizer Morgan Cherry said.

And, for Colin, he loved every moment of the game and is grateful for this experience.

”It’s really fun and great to do things like this,” Son of Meridian Township officer Colin Booms said.

Many neighbors came out and enjoyed a night of Hockey, especially with all proceeds going to a great cause.

