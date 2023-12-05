Watch Now
Holiday Cheer concert at Wharton Center helps kick off holiday season

More than 300 members from MSU symphony orchestra and choirs will be kicking off this holiday season on Saturday, with a concert at the Wharton Center.
This festive event will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. at the Cobb Great Hall of the Wharton Center.

The concert will include a variety of holiday favorites, and will highlight musical excellence within the MSU College of Music.

It it is open to the public, and reserved-seat tickets for this event are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $12 for students.

Tickets are available through Wharton Center box office only, or can be purchased at the door, if available.

