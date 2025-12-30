Here's what will be coming to Spartan Stadium as part of renovation plans

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University recently put out a request for proposals for its plan to renovate the east side of Spartan Stadium in the coming years.

The plan will update the east side of the stadium, adding new entrances, elevators, additional concessions, and update bathrooms. The plan also features new premium seating and viewing options.

You can view the full details of the plan here.

