Here's what upgrades are coming to Spartan Stadium after the Board of Trustees' approval

The MSU Board of Trustees approved proposed upgrades to Spartan Stadium during their meeting on Friday, December 13.

The plan included short-term upgrades to the video boards and west side of the stadium.

Video shows thoughts from Athletic Director Alan Haller and University President Kevin Guskiewicz.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Upgrades are coming here to Spartan Stadium. And by the time the Spartans run out of the tunnel here next fall, some of those changes will already be finished. Let's take a look.

"Spartan Stadium opened in 1923, and for over 100 years the Spartan community has been gathering there," MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller said.

At their final meeting of the year, the MSU Board of Trustees voted to approve upgrades to Spartan Stadium. First up, the video boards.

"The video boards were constructed and put up in 2012," Haller said. "They're past their life cycle. And so the new video boards will allow for new sponsorship opportunities and improve the gameday experience for our fans."

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller said the second phase of the project would include updating the west side of the stadium.

"The suites will be updated, the restrooms will be updated," Haller said. "New technology, new flooring, new seating."

While those are the short-term plans, the board also approved planning for future, long-term upgrades and modernization of the stadium, something that University President Kevin Guskiewicz says is needed.

"The building is looking tired, and there are some challenges with it," Guskiewicz said. "A lot of the focus will be on ADA upgrades. It'll be looking at trying to modernize the restrooms and to try and improve the gameday experience."

Construction on the video boards is expected to be completed by August 2025, just in time for a new season of Spartan Football.

