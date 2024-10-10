Here's how East Lansing is navigating voter registration for MSU students

MSU students face challenges in deciding where to register to vote, either in their hometowns or in East Lansing.

East Lansing City Clerk Marie Wicks and County Clerk Barb Byrum are actively involved in student voter education and outreach.

Video shows Sophomore Madison MacDonald sharing her thoughts on the state of voter registration on campus.

"Honestly I think its been really good," Madison MacDonald said.

Getting thousands of students registered to vote on a college campus can present some challenges. Lots of variables impact where students decide to register, whether it be in their hometown or in East Lansing. Sophomore Madison MacDonald is getting ready to vote in her first election and says she had that dilemma herself.

"As an out-of-state student, I was really stressed about can I vote in Michigan? Do I vote in Indiana,'" she said. "Because I'm only like 20 minutes across the border."

The answer is yes, all students can register in East Lansing if they've been a resident for 30 days.

East Lansing City Clerk Marie Wicks says her office, as well as County Clerk Barb Byrum, have been fielding those questions and helping students navigate the process.

"She and I are engaged in as much voter education and outreach as we can possibly be," Wicks said. "This is an unprecedented election for many reasons, but we are very invested in making sure that students know they are eligible to vote here."

From talks with students like Wednesday's event, to registration booths set up on campus, MacDonald says she thinks the outreach has paid off.

"Not just with the event that we had today, but then also just events that they've had around campus and how things have been communicated, at least within the (James Madison College), we've been given a lot of good knowledge and resources about where we can go," MacDonald said.

