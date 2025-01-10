Here's how an MSU program could help local police departments respond to cybercrime

The MSU Center for Cybercrime Investigation and Training is offering free training to law enforcement agencies across the state

Tom Holt, the center's director, says they hope to better prepare departments to respond to cybercrime.

Video shows thoughts from Holt, as well as moments from Friday's first training session in Lansing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Whenever you're online, you want to make sure you're staying safe.

But cybercrime numbers continue to grow, and officials at MSU are working to make sure police across our neighborhoods are prepared to help those impacted.

"It is tremendously important," Tom Holt said.

Addressing cybercrime. From data breaches to scams. It's something Tom Holt from the MSU Center of Cybercrime Investigation and Training says law enforcement agencies across our neighborhoods need to be prepared for.

"Technology changes so often and there's new things every day," Holt said. "The more law enforcement is aware of both the basics, but also how new things are integrated into different types of offending."

I was there Friday when he helped bring agencies from across the state to Lansing for the first training session.

"Part of what we're going to do in these trainings is at least expose them to different ideas, get them familiar with concepts, or at least the basics, so that way when they're out in the field they can respond more effectively to calls for service or issues that might involve new technology," Holt said.

Holt tells me accessibility was a big focus for the center when designing the training program. He says while similar trainings do exist, smaller agencies may not be able to travel or afford them.

"We're trying to offer no-cost, in-state, and in some cases right down the street from their office, kinds of trainings that they can go to and receive state-of-the-art information so that way they're ready to go and work in the field," Holt said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

