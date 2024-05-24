HEAR: Taps rings out across campus as MSU honors students and graduates

The National Anthem echoed throughout the West Circle neighborhood of MSU's campus Thursday.

The ceremony honored 33 MSU students and alumni who gave their lives serving our country over 100 years ago.

Watch the video above to see the re-dedication ceremony on campus.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MSU students and graduates who gave their lives while serving in World War I were honored Thursday, during a memorial rededication ceremony held on Michigan State's campus.

Notes of the national anthem echoed throughout the West Circle neighborhood of MSU's campus, setting the stage to honor 33 MSU students and alumni who gave their lives serving our country.

"In June 1919, The Michigan Agriculture College dedicated a memorial to 33 students and alumni that died in World War I", explained Director of the Student Veterans Resource Center at MSU, Patrick Forystek.

Carved into a stone plaque are the 33 names of those who gave their lives, and after 100 years of memory their legacy lives on.

"And it's just a time to take remembrance, and remember those who've gone before us," asserted MSU alumnus and Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard Joint Force, Brigadier General Jeffrey Terrill.

Brigadier General Terrill has a unique connection to the ceremony, "I myself commanded the 119th Field Artillery Battalion about 20 years ago and I actually served in the same Artillery battery as some of the individuals on the plaque, so again, there's a lot of history and a lot of heritage," said Terrill.

And, Terrill says a truth of what lies deep within the soul of every soldier, "They took an oath to protect the nation, and they paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

