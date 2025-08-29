Heading to the MSU Football game on Friday? Officials say these tips could help avoid construction traffic

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Construction on major highways near Michigan State University could make it difficult for football fans to reach campus for games this fall.

Construction on US-127 and I-496 is causing significant traffic delays around the MSU campus.

MSU officials have provided alternate route recommendations based on fans' starting locations.

Using GPS navigation and allowing extra travel time are strongly recommended for game days.

Ongoing road work is affecting travel times for everyone heading to Michigan State University.



"It definitely slows stuff down a lot," said MSU freshman Charlie Fee.

It's something every Michigander has experience with—construction.

"It's almost faster to take the normal roads rather than the highways at this point," Fee said.

Fee experienced the delays firsthand during his recent move to campus.

"It took two hours to get here from Metro Detroit, when usually, it should've taken an hour and twenty (minutes)," Fee said.

As construction continues on US-127 and I-496, MSU officials have shared specific route recommendations for fans traveling to football games this fall.

For those coming from Williamston or farther east along I-96, officials recommend taking the Okemos Road exit.

Fans traveling from western areas like Grand Ledge or Charlotte should take I-96 to US-127 and exit at either Jolly Road or Dunckel Road.

Those coming from Clinton County north of campus, or Jackson or Hillsdale Counties to the south, should take US-127 and use either the Trowbridge Road exit or exit onto Kalamazoo Street.

Officials also recommend using GPS navigation even if you're familiar with the area, as it can help identify alternative routes if needed. Most importantly, they advise leaving early to allow extra time to reach campus on game days.

