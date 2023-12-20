Haslett Native Blake Lampan returns to East Lansing with Oakland

EAST LANSING, Mich. — When Blake Lampman arrived at Oakland he wasn't given much of a chance other than the opportunity to walk on. Now, five years later he is a big part of what the Golden Grizzlies do, starting and scoring 12 points against Michigan State Tuesday night.

"I didn't even know his name. The first practice I was like, I'm sorry what was your name again," Oakland head coach Greg Kampe said.

"It's cool coming home for sure," Lampman said. "Driving through East Lansing is always cool. I don't come back a lot, so coming back was a cool experience."

Kampe calls Lampman one of the smartest and hardest-working players he's ever been around.

"I love him. I love him as a person. I love him as a player. I love everything about him. I wish I had 50 Blake Lampman's," Kampe said.

When his playing days are over Lampman wants to get into coaching and said it would be an honor to work for Tom Izzo.

"I have so much respect for him and what he has done here. I would love the opportunity to work for him one day," Lampman said.

