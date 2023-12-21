Harlon Barnett will not return to Michigan State's coaching staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Harlon Barnett's time with Michigan State has come to an end. FOX 47 News confirmed with Michigan State University that Barnett will not be back as part of Jonathan Smith's coaching staff. Barnett spent 15 years as a coach with the Spartans. He was MSU's interim head coach for 10 games in 2022. Barnett made it clear throughout press conferences this fall he was interested in the position. Barnett was a defensive back at Michigan State from 1986-89.

Smith has announced eight assistant coaches and said on Wednesday that he was still working through filling the final two spots on his staff.

