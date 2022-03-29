Hamilton returns to Wharton Center of Performing Arts this week

Watch
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 16:48:30-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hamilton is set to return to the Wharton Center of Performing Arts March 29. Opening night kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton tells the story of America and America's founding father Alexander Hamilton. The musical blends hip-hop, R&B, Broadway, and jazz all into one to tell the story of an immigrant who became George Washington's right-hand man.

It also has 16 Tony Award nominations and has won best musical.

Tickets are on sale right now for $49. It runs until April 10.

Mask will be required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information click here.

