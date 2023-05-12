Greater Lansing Hosts 16th Annual Ride of Silence

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Every year, roughly 1,000 cyclists are involved in motor vehicle crashes in Michigan. Next week, the greater Lansing area will be hosting a Ride of Silence to honor those killed or injured.

The 16th Annual Greater Lansing Ride of Silence will be a bicycling procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways.

The ride is one of over 300 similar world-wide rides and will be conducted in solemn and reflective silence with a police escort.

The bicycling procession will begin at MSU and end at the capitol.

Bicyclists of all ages and riding skill levels are invited to participate.

Registration will take place on Wednesday May.17. Between 5:15 p.m. To 6:15 p.m. EST at the plaza east of Wells Hall on the Michigan State University campus.

The memorial ride will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. from the plaza and will conclude with a short memorial ceremony on the capitol steps.

The ride will occur rain or shine, but will be postponed in the event of severe weather or lightning. The pre-planned lightning date will be Saturday May.20. at noon, with registration beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Helmets are required and wearing light and bright clothing is recommended as safety measures.

The Ride of Silence is sponsored by MSU bikes and the Tri-County Bicycle Association.

