Frustration not a factor for Mel Tucker as MSU's losing streak continues

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State was outmatched Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. Once Ohio State got rolling MSU didn't have any answers for the Buckeyes losing 49-20.

As Mel Tucker started his weekly presser conference on Monday afternoon he shared what someone told him about the game.

'It looked J.V. vs. varsity out there,' Tucker said about his conversation. "We showed our players when it didn't look like J.V. vs. varsity in the game. And there were plays in the game, offense, defense and special teams where it did not look that way," Tucker said. "When we didn't win the one-on-ones, when we didn't execute, you have to also show why."

Spartan Stadium emptied out leaving plenty of Ohio State fans in the stands.

"Myself, I really don't actually notice that," Tucker said. Adding, "Like what do I say to the fans, we need to play better football."

Today when asked if he was frustrated Tucker said, "At this point right now my frustration level is not there because I am focused on this game and this practice. Frustration gets you nowhere."

Michigan State will be back at home this weekend taking on a Wisconsin team that recently fired their head coach. The Spartans and Badgers are set to kick at 4 p.m. on Saturday on Fox 47.

