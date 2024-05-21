From the production plant to the sales floor: The magic behind the making of MSU's Dairy Store ice cream

Video shows the making of MSU's Dairy Store ice cream, and the process of getting the ice cream from the production plant to the dairy store floor

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

With more than a dozen flavors, the MSU Dairy Store is home to some of the best ice cream around. But, how does it get here? Well...Here’s the scoop...

It all starts with the sound of the pump, where Productions and Operations Manager of the MSU Dairy Plant, Matt Wilcox, and his team begin a days long work of making ice cream, “We use the recipes that proceed me to make ice cream that we serve in the dairy store," said Wilcox.

Along with the recipe the magic begins, with the mix, “So we’re pumping the mix in the PT tank into the flavor vat," said Wilcox.

Using a top-of-the-line premium mix, the ice cream takes on its own unique twist once it enters the flavor vat where Matt adds the food coloring and flavoring to create the ice cream of the day.

And on today’s menu... is mint chip,

"Once it’s in the flavor vat, the machine runs about 100 gallons an hour so it’s almost right on point where 100 gallons through there takes one hour, and 100 gallons of mix depending on if it has candy in it you get about 60 to maybe 80 tubs," said Wilcox.

Once the mix is packed and churned with flavoring, it’s time to freeze, “Once it starts looking like mix... Then we push play on this... You’ll hear the compressor kick on... It’s cooling down...

Timing it just right at perfect consistency, the ice cream gets packed up, labeled, and onto it’s final stop before the sales floor, “Lined up on the conveyer... Transferred out of the cart...It stays in here...At least overnight to harden," explained Wilcox.

Finally, it makes its debut on the dairy store floor where it sits next to more than a dozen other flavors, "We have some original flavors like Spartan Swirl... Beaumont Brownie Bliss... Buckeye Blitz...Izzo’s Malted Madness. Those are flavors you can’t really get anywhere else, " said Dairy Store Manager, Aaron Weiner.

