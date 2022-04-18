FRIB to host countdown event on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotopes will host a public event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, ahead of the facility's official opening.

The FRIB Countdown will allow the public to get behind the scenes, give people a glimpse inside and an opportunity to learn more about FRIB and rare-isotope research.

Those who attend will also be able to tour the FRIB laboratory and meet nuclear scientists, researchers and engineers. They will also be able to participate in hands-on activities to to explore FRIB science.

The last tour will start at 4 p.m. and the event is free for all ages.

“We are grateful for the public’s continued support over the last 13 years as we competed for and then established FRIB,” said FRIB Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher. “The FRIB Countdown is our way to show our appreciation, and to give everyone a preview of the science that FRIB will enable when user experiments begin this spring.”

FRIB is set to open in May and will be a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility.

FRIB's ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on May 2.

Leaders from Michigan State University, elected officials, and senior leadership from the U.S. Department of Energy will be in attendance.

User experiments at FRIB are expected to begin on May 9.

