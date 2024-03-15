Freeway construction causes transportation delays on MSU's campus

Video shows students reacting to traffic congestion on campus due to freeway construction projects.

Construction on I-496 and US-127 is causing traffic congestion across Michigan State University's campus, forcing students to seek alternative routes of transportation.

"Well last week we were actually trying to get on the bus and it was like a hour delay," said one MSU student.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

If you’ve been on the roads lately, you’ve probably noticed tons of orange barrels as phase one of construction is now underway to rebuild both I-496 and US-127.

Here on MSU's campus, re-routed traffic is causing congestion and I spoke with students to see how their transportation has been impacted.

Long waits, and long rides.

With freeway construction underway, alternative traffic routes are being fed throughout Michigan State University’s campus, forcing students who typically take the bus, to find new ways to get around, "I started walking to classes now. I used to take buses, check buses all the time. Now, I just walk to avoid the confusion and the detours.”

With ongoing construction projects already underway on campus, many students are saying that the increased traffic is only adding chaos to an already jam-packed commute, "The farm lane bridge being down is a lot. Especially when I am walking to class too. Like, I have to go all the way around that, and sometimes there will be like trucks moving in between it," explained another student.

I reached out to Capital Area Transportation Authority to ask how the current construction has impacted the bus routes and travel time, and received the following statement from Chief Marketing and Public Information Officer at CATA, Lolo Robison,“Cata’s bus routes are not significantly impacted by the US-127 construction project, though there may be delays due to traffic shifting to arterial roadways, which may cause congestion and impact the experience of every driver sharing the same roadways. Riders should plan accordingly. Transit app now reflects detours and bus locations to help riders manage their trips throughout the two-year-long construction project."

For now, if you’re on campus and wondering the best way to make your trek, "Walk", asserted an MSU Freshman.

The construction is scheduled to wrap up in 2026.

