Former MSU President, Clifton Wharton Jr., dies at 98

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) Clifton Wharton Jr., former President of Michigan State University, died at 98.

When elected in 1970, Wharton Jr. became the first African American to lead a major U.S. public research university and MSU's first African American president.

University officials say he accomplished many "firsts" during his leadership, including the creation of the MSU Foundation and the opening of two new colleges: the College of Urban Development and the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

University officials describe Wharton Jr. as a pioneer in foreign economic development, higher education, philanthropy, and business.

He was also known for his strong leadership skills during his MSU presidency, which coincided with the Vietnam War. They commend him for his commitment to engaging with University students during this time.

Current MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz released a statement regarding Wharton Jr.'s passing. Guskiewicz noted the former President's "profound influence" on the University.

“But, so fittingly for a leader in higher education, his focus on developing people might be said to be his most outstanding legacy. He declared at the outset that, ‘What is frequently required is not a pronouncement of leadership but rather encouragement of the individuals within the institution.’ There are many who will attest to the impact of his focus on people, one of the many reasons he will long live in the hearts of Spartans," said Guskiewicz.

After serving at MSU until 1978, Wharton Jr. also served as Chancellor of the State University of New York from 1978 until 1987.

Wharton Jr. died on November 17 and is survived by his wife, Dolores, and son Bruce. The Wharton family asks for donations to the Dr. Clifton and Dolores Wharton Legacy Fund in lieu of flowers and gifts.

