FlixBus announces new East Lansing to Chicago route

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday afternoon, FlixBus announced that a new bus line from Chicago will be heading East Lansing’s way just in time for the end of the semester at Michigan State University.

The start day for this route will be Thursday, May 4.

The expansion comes a month after FlixBus announced a Detroit-East Lansing-Grand Rapids-Muskegon route. The new line connects East Lansing, Grand Rapids and Chicago and takes a little under four hours to travel to completion.

The bus route runs Thursday to Monday and departs from East Lansing at 4:30 p.m. Returning routes to East Lansing arrive at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Tickets for trips to Chicago cost around $27.99. For more information on the bus route, visit the FlixBus website.

