First time voters at MSU share their thoughts about the upcoming election

At Michigan State University, many students will cast their ballots for the first time in the upcoming election.

While some were nervous, they say communication about the process has eased their worries.

Video shows student voters sharing their thoughts about the election.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski. The November Election is just around the corner, and I'm continuing to look at some of the biggest political stories happening here on campus.

Last week, we looked at voter registration efforts for tens of thousands of students. And for many of those students, this November will be their first time casting a ballot.

"I was, like, nervous at first about it," Madison MacDonald said.

Madison MacDonald is one of those students casting their first ballot this fall. She says growing up just south of the border in Indiana, she was worried about what the process would be like here in Michigan.

"I feel like at least in high school, with government classes and where I came from and they would teach you about this stuff," she said. "We didn't get much information at all actually."

But now in her second year at Michigan State and ready to cast her first ballot, she says she's feeling excited and prepared.

"Information has been really good," she said. "I know that they've had other Clerks come through and have events here in Case. Talking about how to register and stuff like that."

Vasily Yevseyev agrees. While this isn't his first election, it is his first presidential election. He says he's noticed an increase in efforts to get students involved this year and expects to see that reflected at the polls next month.

"I've noticed that a lot more groups are really working their tail off to get students registered to vote, because I think people know that if there were long lines in the 2022 midterms, it's going to be worse with the presidential election coming up soon," Yevseyev said.

I spoke with City Clerk Marie Wicks about those long lines during the 2022 midterms and what her office in East Lansing is doing this year to mitigate them come November. We'll look into that next week.

