First family day of the new year at Michigan State university

Today is family day, the first one of the new year at Michigan State, I caught up with one family who is a regular at this event and they tell me why this day is so special.

"It gives our daughter a real, chance to explore and create, and interact with the museum in a positive way,"

Michael Laney and his family have been coming to family day for a long time, and it's become a second home.

"It's fantastic, it's something we have intergraded into our monthly calendar, over the last six months,

"We just love it, it's an outlet to do crafts, activities and without needing to make our house, the place where that chaos happens,"

Michigan State a very familiar place for Michael and Kristen as they both work at the university, Michael in the library department and Kristen in the college of arts and sciences.

"Michigan State does so much, to facilitate younger people interacting with the campus, it's really exciting for us as employees, to share it with our daughter,"

Family day is a great way to get out the house and enjoy arts crafts and playing board games together, while touring the campus Michael's favorite part about family day is it allows him to relive his childhood.

"My favorite part it let's me do crafts myself, and get to be my inner kid as well"

