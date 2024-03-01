First document drop to Michigan Attorney General in Larry Nassar investigation initiated by MSU Friday

Video shows interview with survivor of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, Melissa Hudecz.

Friday, MSU began its' release of its' first batch of thousands of previously privileged documents related to the Larry Nassar investigation to Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel.

"Asking for an update, and then not providing one, and then having survivors hearing it in the media is absolutely not trauma informed," said Hudecz.

The transfer process is set to happen in several batches as the documents are reviewed, redacted, and become ready.

Nassar survivors and advocates have pushed hard for those documents to be released, and I got to talk with survivor Melissa Hudecz on Friday, "I would like the people and whatever situations that are pertained within the documents to be held accountable to the extent that's possible."

MSU also noted that the university is implementing a comprehensive, trauma-informed plan that supports survivors who are impacted by the release of the documents.

MSU says that plan includes the establishment of a specialized team to help offer support to survivors, an email available for those impacted to reach out to for updates, and a website that houses those updates.

But Hudecz was disappointed that Friday's news, came as a surprise, "Asking for an update, and then not providing one, and then having survivors hearing it in the media is absolutely not trauma informed."

We did reach out to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office on what communication we can expect from the Attorney General's office during the entirety of this document review process, but did not hear back.

