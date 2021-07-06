Watch
Ex-MSU star Keith Appling facing charges in Jackson County shooting

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 06, 2021
(WXYZ) — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is now facing charges in connection with a second shooting.

Appling is already facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit on May 22. Appling has been charged with murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in that case.

He has now been charged with 1 count of intent to do bodily harm and 1 county of Felony firearm in connection with a May 2 shooting at the home of his girlfriend in Jackson County.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14th in that case.

Appling is being held in the Wayne County Jail in connection with the Detroit case.

