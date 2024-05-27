ESports Success: MSU team collects national awards following season end

After racking up awards from across the country, MSU Esports team hit it big this year taking home three national awards at the Big Esports Conference.

“We’re setting a blueprint that others can follow. This is what we are building here at MSU. It’s something more than competition. It’s community. It’s careers connected to this as well," said Bilski.

Video shows MSU Esports Team Director, Christopher Bilski, and Rising Star award winner, Grayson Harding, discussing the journey to the team's national win.

MSU's Esports team recently finished their first-ever season, top of their game.

"We've won tournaments in Hawaii, Las Vegas. We won an event at the NFL Draft and the Superbowl this year," said MSU Esports Team Director, Christopher Bilski.

Racking up awards from across the country, MSU's Esports team hit it big this year taking home three national awards at the Big 10 Esports Conference, including the Rising Star Award.

I caught up with the award winner to learn what it takes to help build a team of national champs, "People that are good communicators. People that are willing to put in the work and be patient.You see this a lot in normal athletics as well," explained MSU Esports Coordinator, Grayson Harding.

The national awards won by MSU's Esports team represented the most awards out of any school in the country, and Bilski says, it's no coincidence, "We're setting a blueprint that others can follow, saying 'Hey', this is what we are building here at MSU. It's something more than competition. It's community. It's careers connected to this as well.

And while the team did win big this year, the long-term vision for MSU Esports is greater than the game itself, "It's not just impacting Michigan State, but I want to impact the entire state as a whole," asserted Bilski.

