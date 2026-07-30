EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Student Book Store, a fixture near Michigan State University for 66 years, is relocating after the City of East Lansing approved a 12-story high-rise housing development on its current property.

WATCH BELOW: End of a chapter: MSU's Student Book Store to move after 66 years

End of a chapter: MSU's Student Book Store to move after 66 years

Owner Brad Ballein said his parents founded the store, and he has worked there since high school. He and his brother have run it together since.

Last week, the city approved the high-rise development project, requiring the bookstore to vacate its current space.

"So now we have to quickly hurry and get the building ready for demolition," Ballein said.

The store's last day at its current location is Sunday. A new location, called Spartan Corner, is already open down the street.

Students shopping Thursday said they were caught off guard by the news.

"It doesn't have the memories; it's not the same place," said Neela Keller, a student.

Ballein described the store as more than a retail space, saying employees and customers have formed lasting connections there over the decades.

"We've had a ton of employees work for us over the years. People have met their wives and loved ones over the years. It's a fun place for social activities. People would meet each other and say 'Let's go meet at the bookstore,'" Ballein said.

Ballein said he wants to thank customers, whom he described as family.

"We're going to miss it," he said.

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