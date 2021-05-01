Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State, keeping open 'college and pro' options

Emoni Bates won't be attending Michigan State.

The reigning national Gatorade basketball player of the year is decommitting from MSU.

"I would like to thank Tom Izzo and the coaching staff at Michigan State but I have decided to repoen my recruitment. I'm not sure what my future holds but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro," he wrote on Instagram.

The star of Ypsilanti Lincoln's state championship run as a freshman, Bates announced last June he was committing to Michigan State. Conversations continued on what Bates may actually do before the NBA. The G-League, playing overseas, and/or reclassifying were all options.

“I try to reach my dreams everyday by working hard,” Bates told WXYZ in June, while sharing his decision to join Ypsi Prep Academy, created and run by his father.

Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated before his sophomore season. And in that campaign, he averaged over 30 points a game.

“He’s a spitting image of Kevin Durant, but he’s better at this age,” Ypsi Prep Academy teammate Javaugh Hannah told WXYZ in June. “That’s crazy.”