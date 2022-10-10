EL City Clerk opens rotating satellite office on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Voting on the campus of Michigan State University just got easier.

That's because the East Lansing City Clerk's rotating satellite office opened on the campus on Monday. Officials hope this will help serve voters in the East Lansing Community.

The rotating locations will include the MSU Student Services Building, the MSU Library and the IM East Building.

Locations will be leading up to and and during the November General Election.

You'll be able to register, vote and vote through absentee ballot just as you would at the city clerk''s main office.

They will also offer same-day voter registration on election day.

Rotating Satellite Office Locations:

Oct. 10-14 | MSU Student Services Building, 556 E. Circle Drive

Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day



Oct. 17-21 | MSU Library, 366 W. Circle Drive

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day



Oct. 26-28 | MSU IM Sports East, 804 Shaw Lane

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day



Oct. 31-Nov. 8 | MSU Brody Hall, 241 W. Brody Road

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Oct. 31-Nov.6Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7

Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day)

