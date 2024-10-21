Early in-person voting starts on MSU's campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) Election Day is two weeks away, but early in-person voting starts today at WKAR Studios on the campus of Michigan State University.



Students here at Michigan State University are getting the chance to cast their ballots early. I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Moschet with why early in-person voting is starting here sooner than in most of our neighborhoods.

Registered voters in East Lansing can vote early here, at WKAR Studios on MSU's campus.

This includes more than 50,000 MSU students, as long as they've been city residents for more than 30 days.

This is the first presidential election that requires early in-person voting to be offered in Michigan.

WKAR Officials say they hope to increase student voter turnout with on-campus early voting.

"We have the opportunity to make sure they understand that they can vote early. We're also gonna be registering students to vote early and on the day of. So yeah, I think there's a pretty good opportunity that more people will have an opportunity to have their voices heard."

Early in-person voting at WKAR runs until November 3rd, every day from 10 am until 6 pm.

In East Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. FOX 47 News.

