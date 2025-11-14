Despite a six-game losing streak, MSU Football fans excited for final home game this season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Saturday, MSU Football will play its final home game of the season against Penn State at Spartan Stadium. There's a lot riding on the game, including keeping the team's bowl hopes alive. I talked to fans about how they're feeling heading into the matchup.

MSU Football plays its final home game of the 2025 season on Saturday against Penn State.

Both teams need a win to keep their chances of playing in a bowl game alive.

Fans say despite a tough losing streak, they're still excited to take in the game.

WATCH: Despite six-game losing streak, MSU Football fans excited for final home game of 2025

Both teams come into the game at 3-6, needing to win their final games of the season to make a bowl game. Fans like David Rampy say, despite the records, he's excited to see what he believes will be an entertaining final home game.

"I've got some hopes with the freshman quarterback right now," Rampy said. "And Penn State is have a down year, and we are a little bit too, but I think it's going to be a really great game. I think it'll at least be fun to watch."

Junior Nathan Chase is still waiting to see the Spartans make their first bowl game during his time as a student, and says a win Saturday would mean a lot to him. But he says regardless of the outcome, he's excited to take in the last game in Spartan Stadium this fall with friends and family.

"I'm not too high on the game," Chase said. "I'm out here with my family tomorrow. I'm looking to have a good time, mostly just enjoy the vibes."

The Spartans will kick off against the Nittany Lions at 3:30 on Saturday.

