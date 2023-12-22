Construction delays continue at site of new Starbucks in MSU's main library

Video shows pictures of the upcoming Starbucks store in MSU's main library that is set to open in January of 2024.

The long awaited opening of a new Starbucks on campus might even be a little longer of a wait.

"There have been a lot of issues, and challenges with the construction because it just hasn't been done right," said Cheryl Berry, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications for MSU Culinary Services. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion. The completion date of a new Starbucks on MSU's campus has been pushed back from fall of 2023, to the new year, still, with no definitive date set for a grand opening. I took a quick dive into this project to see where construction stands today, and what is needed to get it to the finish line.

Taped off...and locked up...

"It might happen...it might not...we don't know", said one MSU student who works at the library.

Associate Director of Marketing and Communications for MSU's culinary services, Cheryl Berry, who has been actively involved with this project from the beginning, says the biggest delay they are facing is that the construction of the Starbucks is still not up to code with proper health protocol.

"There are several things that have to be fixed in order for it to pass inspection...Like we probably still have over 20 items", explained Berry.

According to Cheryl, the initial delay began with Starbucks corporate not getting their contractors on site, and once construction began, there were several complications including the difficulty of being able to effectively communicate with the corporation's project manager.

"From what I gather, it just hasn't been a smooth process in trying to communicate with him", stated Berry.

Meanwhile, students on campus are not too pleased either...

"I love to get coffee before I go into work, and I haven't been able to get that. I've had to make my own coffee," said one MSU student who works at the library.

I reached out to the Starbuck's Corporate offices to ask why there have been so many delays on this project, and when they expect construction to be complete, but did not hear back.

As of now, MSU hopes to welcome students to the new coffee shop sometime during the middle of next month.

