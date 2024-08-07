Combating Campus Hunger: MSU works to tackle food insecurity among college students

After receiving 32 million dollars in state funding, MSU is directing one-hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars to the university’s Hunger Free Campus Initiative.

Video shows interviews with Executive Director of Health Promotion, Engagement, Accessibility and Accommodations in Michigan State University's Health and Well-being department, Kristin Traskie, and Midwest Advocacy Organizer for the Swipe-Out Hunger organization, Jay Lyon.

“Funding will help to ensure that MSU is able to provide the necessary resources needed for students experiencing food insecurity," explained Traskie. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

According to a university health and Well-being assessment survey, 25% of undergraduate students reported being food insecure at MSU.

I spoke with MSU University Health and Well-being official, Kristin Traskie, about how Michigan State is working to tackle hunger across campus.

“It’s not just you," said Executive Director of Health Promotion, Engagement, Accessibility and Accommodations in Michigan State University's Health and Well-being department, Kristin Traskie.

Those resources include several projects designed to tackle food insecurity from all angles, "We already have the MSU student food bank. Another, is to establish a Hunger Free Task Force. Then, we’ll be establishing a Student Meal Donation Program", stated Traskie.

The Hunger Free Campus Initiative is also planning to launch a new role at Michigan State, whose responsibility will be to assist students in obtaining government aid such as food stamps, "Some sort of Benefits Coordinator on campus who can reach out to students, help them through the SNAP application process, help them know if they are eligible for SNAP funding," said Midwest Advocacy Organizer for the Swipe-Out Hunger organization, Jay Lyon.

MSU officials tell me food insecurity does not have to be a re-occurring challenge for students on campus, in order for them to utilize the resources.

