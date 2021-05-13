Watch
Big Ten sets 2021-22 men's basketball conference opponents

Tony Ding/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2011, file photo, the new Big Ten Conference logo "B1G" is stained into the wood of the newly-renovated Crisler Arena court during NCAA college basketball media day in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday, one week earlier than usual at a rather unusual venue: Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
Big Ten Tournament Basketball
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 17:46:08-04

The Big Ten announced men's basketball conference opponents for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.

Each program will play 20 conference games, 10 home and 10 away.

MICHIGAN
Home & Away – Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Home Only – Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away Only – Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE
Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home Only – Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Away Only – Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Game dates, start times, and television information will be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

