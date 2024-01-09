Berkey Hall Re-opens at MSU with comfort dogs accessible for support

Video shows Buddy's PALS non-profit organization bringing comfort to MSU faculty and students during the re-opening of Berkey Hall, the location where two students were killed during last year's mass shooting

"It's an interesting experience to go back, just knowing what happened, but I think time must go on you know. You've got to move forward, but there's definitely emotions behind it you know," asserted MSU Sophomore, Christopher.

MSU leaders have said that those who aren't comfortable returning may seek out alternative options. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion. Today marks the first of classes on MSU's campus...and specifically at Berkey Hall.. where two students were killed during the mass shooting that took place on Feb 13...and today... we took a look into how students are feeling about the re-opening and how one local organization is bringing comfort to those...who may need it.

“We mainly go into educational institutions, like this one here. Today we are here for the comfort part," said Buddy's PALS Founder, Lolie Fabela.

On an emotional day on MSU's campus..local non-profit organization... Buddy's PALS.. made a special stop at Berkey Hall to offer students and faculty some support...

"They just want to get pets... and make people happy," assured Erica, Dog Handler at Buddy's PALS.

And based on student reactions... They did just that...

"The second they saw Stella their faces lit up... 'Oh, it's a dog... Oh I'm so happy... This makes me miss my dog at home... This just totally made my day'," exclaimed Erica.

That day was the first day students returned to class at Berkey Hall since a mass shooting in Feb killed three students and injured several others...

Students we talked with had different feelings surrounding the re-opening of the building...

"It's an interesting...I guess... experience to go back...just knowing what happened... but I think time must go on you know...you gotta move forward...but there's definitely emotions behind it you know," asserted MSU Sophomore, Christopher.

And it wasn't just students coming back... We also were able to speak with one professor who was headed into Berkey Hall to teach his class for the first time since the mass shooting...

"I feel pretty comfortable teaching in this hall because what happened was incidental... It is not a repetitive incident... We know the campus is extremely safe... And we know that the administration has taken practical measures to ensure safety," explained Professor Sadam.

