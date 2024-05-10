Behind the Scenes: MSU's Beal Botanical Garden

Video shows MSU's Beal Botanical Garden and a 1:1 interview with a member of the gardening team

A sacred and peaceful place for many, the Beal Botanical Garden is home to over 2000 plant species each requiring a unique kind of care.

"We want to build a beautiful place so that people can connect with plants and realize that there's a place for them here"

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I' m your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

The Beal Botanical Garden is one of the most well maintained locations on MSU's campus. But, what goes into the maintenance behind it?

I caught up with a member of the Beal Garden Team to learn a little bit more about the upkeep.

"We definitely have to stay vigilant when we have such a large collection," said Special Collections Manager at Beal Garden, Katie Fry.

"A lot of weeding, a lot of pruning, fertilizing, Mulching. Right now, it's all about getting ready for the summer," explained Fry.

The summer is the garden's most abundant time of year, and along with the daily tasks of pulling weeds and tending to nature's needs, the Beal Garden team is also prepping the grounds for new life.

"We also have a greenhouse space where we grow a lot of tropical and sub-tropical plants. We grow our vegetables indoors too, and at some point in another couple weeks we're going to bring all of those plants out of the greenhouse and start doing a lot of planting," said Fry.

And though the seasons come, and go, the effort to keep the garden pristine continues all year long, "We want to build a beautiful place so that people can connect with plants and realize that there's a place for them here" reiterated Fry.

