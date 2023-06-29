Watch Now
Beaumont Tower on MSU's campus hosts annual summer music concert series

Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:04:16-04

EAST LANSING — Starting Wednesday, July 5, and for six consecutive Wednesdays after that, Michigan State University will ring in the summer with the 26th Annual Muelder Summer Carillon Concert Series.

The series will take place on MSU's campus at the Beaumont Tower, which is located on West Circle Drive.

The following artists will bring their talents on campus this summer: Dina Verheyden (July 5), Mathieu Daniel Polak (July 12), Simone Browne (July 19), Katarzyna Takao-Piastowska (July 26), Andrea McCrady (Aug. 2) and Jim Fackenthal (Aug. 9).

The series welcomes all members of the public to bring chairs or blankets while they enjoy the music played on the bells of the Beaumont Tower.

All upcoming concerts will take place rain or shine and will begin every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

