'Barry is family': MSU Basketball has a decades-long connection with one fan

Barry Greer, a lifelong Spartan fan, has been coming to games at the Breslin Center for more than three decades.

During that time, he's developed a special connection with his favorite team.

Video shows Barry cheering on the sideline, conducting the band, and thoughts from both Greer's Father and former MSU basketball player Jason Richardson.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There have been some constants for Tom Izzo over the past 30 years at Michigan State. The Breslin Center, the student section, and Barry Greer.

"Barry started coming to games since he was four," Lee Greer said.

And quickly he became a fan of the Spartan Brass—the student band that plays at games.

"After a couple of years of looking at the band, he wanted to go down and meet the band," Lee said.

Barry's Dad, Lee, says that meeting soon turned into conducting one song each game, and eventually conducting the entire game with the band.

"You could tell Barry was really learning about music and rhythms and was obviously having a great time with the band."

Fast forwards 33 seasons, and Barry has been to every Spartan home game but one, establishing lasting relationships with his favorite team along the way.

"It's funny to watch freshmen come in and they're cordial with Barry," Lee said. "And then by the time they leave when they're seniors, they're truly friends. They're buddies."

"Barry's always the loudest," former Spartan basketball player Jason Richardson said. "He's always cheering, always right here with the band, dancing with the band. It's so good to see him around and coming back. And now he's cheering on my son. It's just an amazing experience."

WATCH BELOW: Former MSU Basketball Player Miles Bridges gives Barry Greer his NBA jersey

Lee says seeing a team that's so special to him accept his son with open arms has been gratifying.

"He's so genuine in caring for other people in general that it's a win-win," Lee said.

