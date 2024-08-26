As MSU students begin Fall classes, Berkey Hall has fully reopened

MSU students began the Fall semester and a new year on campus on Monday.

As students returned to the classroom, MSU fully reopened Berkey Hall for the first time since a mass shooting killed three students on February 13, 2023.

Video shows students' reactions from campus on Monday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Back in the classroom, and getting used to a new normal. On Monday's first day of class, MSU fully reopened Berkey Hall for the first time since February 13th, 2023.

A bright and sunny day for the first day of classes. Students new and old...

"It was different waking up in my dorm room compared to my room at home," William Burton said.

...gathering around campus. Near the river, at the library, and now a new space for reflection.

After reopening space in Berkey Hall last Fall, the school has now reopened the remainder of the building as a reimagined space.

University President Kevin Guskiewicz said the classrooms on the first floor of the north wing would be turned into small-group meeting rooms, a reflection room, and a health room.

The classroom where the deadly campus shooting occurred is now an open space for the community to "gather, engage, and reflect."

William Burton believes it was the right choice from the university so that the community can acknowledge what happened, continue to heal, and move forward.

"It's all part of the growing process," Burton said. "Kind of like moving on from things in a good way. Not just forgetting about it, but being able to look at it in a better perspective."

The university announced the space that was formerly the food court in the MSU Union is also set to re-open next week following the Labor Day holiday.

