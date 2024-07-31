As MSU Football begins fall camp, players say culture has been a big focus for the new staff

MSU Football opened its first fall camp under Head Coach Jonathan Smith on Tuesday.

The team is looking to bounce back from a 4-8 season a year ago and start the new era strong.

Video shows sixth-year Senior defensive tackle Maverick Hansen sharing his thoughts on the culture that's been building under the new staff this offseason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The sound of football is back on MSU's campus. MSU Football opened its first fall camp under Head Coach Jonathan Smith Tuesday, and the excitement is building for a new era in Spartan Stadium.

One Spartan excited to get to work is sixth-year Senior defensive tackle Maverick Hansen. After now three head coaches for Hansen, he says there's a fresh and invigorating culture forming with the new staff, and it's making its way out onto the field with the players.

"They really bring us together, you know," Hansen said. "They make, like, little games and stuff for us to make sure that we know everyone's name, we know their hometown. It's just little things, but those little things add up. If everyone's super close they're going to be fighting harder for the guy next to you and you're willing to put more out on the line for them."

The Spartans will open the season on Friday, August 30 against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium.

