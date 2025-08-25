As another school year starts at MSU, what are students most excited about?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students at Michigan State University returned to campus this week, marking the beginning of a new academic year along the Red Cedar River.

Students expressed enthusiasm about academics, joining campus organizations, and helping newcomers adjust to university life.

Freshman Sarah McKee plans to join the debate club as she begins her criminal justice major.

Sophomore Isaiah Ricard highlighted MSU's diverse communities and organizations as what makes the university special.

As students filled the walkways and classrooms, I spoke with several Spartans about what they're most looking forward to this fall semester.

WATCH: MSU students share their excitement for the new academic year

As another school year starts at MSU, what are students most excited for?

"I'm pretty excited for the year overall," Isaiah Ricard said.

Walking around campus Monday, students shared varied responses when asked what they're anticipating most about the new term.

"Just being back here is pretty exciting," Ricard said.

Some students expressed enthusiasm about their academic progress.

"I'm getting close to finishing up all of the general ed stuff," one student said.

Others found joy in helping newcomers navigate campus life.

"I love the first few weeks when you're helping all of the freshmen figure out bus routes and everything," Gabi Yeary said.

Sarah McKee is among those freshmen getting acclimated to campus life. She's eager to participate in several of the campus clubs.

"I'm a criminal justice major, so I want to do debate club and mock trials, and do more stuff that I didn't get to do in high school because of how busy I was with band and everything," McKee said.

The sentiment about joining campus organizations was echoed by others, including sophomore Isaiah Ricard, who believes MSU's variety of communities makes the university stand out.

"If you're looking for clubs you can really find a lot of likeminded people. People who share the same hobbies and interests as you," Ricard said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.