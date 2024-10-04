AMONG THE GREATS: MSU Jazz Professor inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

MSU Jazz Professor Rodney T. Whitaker was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, joining one of the oldest learned societies in the United States.

Whitaker has traveled the world as a performer and has been the director of the Jazz Studies program at MSU since 2000.

Video shows Whitaker recalling his path to get here, as well as what the opportunity means to him.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. You may recognize names like Actor George Clooney or Apple CEO Tim Cook. Now, one of our neighbors here at MSU will be represented alongside them in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Let's meet Rodney T. Whitaker.

"Most of my years prior to coming to MSU were spent on the road traveling playing jazz professionally," Whitaker said.

From Paris to Tokyo, MSU Director of Jazz Studies Rodney T. Whitaker has made a name for himself across the globe as a performer.

"You know it's exciting to be inducted into the academy," he said.

His name is now alongside some iconic ones throughout history as members of the academy like Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Whitaker says it's an honor that has given him more inspiration to continue.

"As I look at the people who have been inducted before and the people who have recently been inducted, I'm really awe-struck and humbled," he said. "But it also gives me the fuel to keep going for another 50 years."

Whitaker's students tell me they're excited to see him be recognized for his work.

"Like that's big to see him inducted with people like Martin Luther King," Brian Allen said. "That was the biggest thing for me. So seeing him in there is a big deal."

But, they say they're not surprised.

"If you want to learn how to grow as much as you possibly can as a person, then have a conversation with Prof Whitaker," Wyatt Forhan said. "Because not only will you grow as a musician, but as a person too."

While Whitaker says the new honor has been humbling, it hasn't changed him in the slightest.

"I'm always performing, I'm always touring," he said. "I go to Europe, I go to Japan. I'm still quite active, but my main gig is cultivating the next generation of jazz musicians."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

