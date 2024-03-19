A New Era: Spartans hold first spring practice under Jonathan Smith

The Spartans held their first spring practice under new Head Coach Jonathan Smith on Tuesday.

After a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023, players say they're eager to use this new opportunity to bounce back.

Video shows players reflecting on the first practice, and what's ahead for the team.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The first spring practice of the Jonathan Smith era for Michigan State Football is in the books. I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Tuesday, the Spartans began building for the Fall, and the players say they're ready for a new opportunity.

"Oh it was great," wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. said.

After taking in their first practice under new Head Coach Jonathan Smith, players said it was good to be back and get to work.

"It's a lot of dudes flying around, a lot of trash talking early on, stuff like that," Foster said. "But it's definitely fun. We're getting better, we're going to get better every day, and just, you know, compete."

After a disappointing 4-8 season last Fall marred by an off-field scandal that ended in Mel Tucker's firing, the Spartans are ready to use this fresh start with a new regime to bounce back.

"We just needed somebody new in here just to build a new culture and be able to take the next step and build a better program," Foster said.

"Our goal is to literally delete everything from the past couple of years," defensive back Dillon Tatum said. "Pure, clean slate. Get rid of all the things that happened that played out stupid because we don't need that energy anymore. We're in a new season, basically a new team, a whole new staff. We've got games to win. We've got other stuff to focus on."

Tuesday was the first of 15 spring practices for the Spartans, all leading up to their Spring Showcase on April 20, right here at Spartan Stadium.

