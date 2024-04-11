A glimpse into the working world: MSU hosts annual 'Take Your Child to Work Day'

Video shows MSU's annual 'Take Your Child to Work Day'

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

On Thursday, hundreds of MSU faculty and staff gathered right here on campus to celebrate 'Take Your Child to Work Day'.

From future zookeepers...

To football players...

And firefighters...

Hundreds of children got a glimpse into the working world during MSU's annual 'Take Your Child to Work Day'.

"I really liked going to the school of packaging. We did some fun activities there, and I liked to be able to pack my own box," said one attendee.

Along with being able to tag along with mom and dad for a day, attendees got the chance to participate in over fifty learning, career, and entertainment events.

I spoke with several children who couldn't wait to share their most favorite part,

"Going to landscaping because I got to drive one of those things that pick up dirt, and then I got to pick up a football and put it in a trash can", said another participant.

"It was really fun to get our photos taken, and get our badge like our mom", exclaimed another participant.

After a fun-filled day, participants even got a chance to meet a special guest,

"What are you excited for?"

"To meet Sparty!"

