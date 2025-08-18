EAST LANSING, Mich. — A new semester at Michigan State starts in just one week, but as the university gets ready to welcome students back to campus, a former student is suing the university.



Former Michigan State student LingLong Wei and her attorney announced a $100 million lawsuit against the university on Monday.

Wei alleges that the chemicals she interacted with during her time as a research assistant at the University caused her to develop thyroid cancer.

She also says that she was not given personal protective equipment or proper training.

WATCH: Former MSU student announces $100 million lawsuit against the university

A former Michigan State student is suing the university for $100 million. Here's why.

Monday, former Michigan State student LingLong Wei announced a $100 million lawsuit against the university.

In a letter sent by Wei's attorney to MSU in March of this year, her attorney says that the chemicals Wei interacted with during her time as a research assistant at the university caused her to develop thyroid cancer, which she says she was diagnosed with in 2024.

Her attorney also says in the letter that Wei was not given personal protective equipment, furthering her exposure to the chemicals.

Wei is suing the school over alleged work loss and economic damages, pain and suffering, psychological injuries, and physical injuries, like a permanent scar from surgery needed as part of her cancer treatment.

"For me, this fight is not only about what I have already gone through, but also about the constant fear of what could come next," Wei said. "And I'm very grateful and very hopeful today to be here to share the truth to protect other students so that no one else has to go through what I did."

I reached out to Michigan State University for comment on the lawsuit, and a spokesperson said they can't comment directly on the lawsuit; they did send this statement:

"Michigan State University prioritizes the health and safety of our entire campus community. Appropriate and required training and necessary personal protective equipment is provided in compliance with applicable university policies and state and federal laws." Amber McCann, University Spokesperson

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.